First Alert Weather Day with strong to severe storms expected

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The potential for severe weather has prompted a First Alert Weather Day today.

First Alert Headlines

Strong to severe storms this afternoon & evening

Isolated storms remain possible Wednesday

Quieter and more comfortable Thursday & Friday

Today is a First Alert Weather Day, with scattered strong to severe storms likely into this evening. Expect to see two waves of thunderstorms over the next several hours. The first is a more spotty wave of storms moving from the mountains down into the Upstate through 6:00 PM.

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening (Fox Carolina)

A second, more widespread round of storms is expected ahead of the main cold front between roughly 7:00 PM and midnight. Everyone should be weather aware and on alert through this evening. Any storm moving through have the potential to produce damaging winds and large hail, possibly up to golf ball-size. Isolated tornadoes are possible as well, so make sure that you have a way to receive warnings at all times.

Potential for damaging straight-line winds, hail and isolated tornadoes (Fox Carolina)

Things trend a bit quieter behind the cold front on Wednesday, but with it still lingering just south of the region, we’ll have enough instability leftover for a few isolated afternoon storms. Severe weather is not expected this time around, with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Highs Wednesday will top the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday and Friday now look like the only completely quiet days of the week as an area of high pressure takes the reins for a bit. Expect mostly sunny skies, with a lower humidity and highs in the 70s. This will be around 5 degrees below normal for mid-May, but will make for a pleasant second half of the week!

Isolated thunderstorms return to the forecast on Saturday and early Sunday, but neither day is expected to be a washout this weekend. Highs will warm back to around average as well, topping the upper 70s to low 80s.

Dry Friday with rain for the weekend (Fox Carolina)

