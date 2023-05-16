Greenville autism services provider accused of healthcare fraud

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a Greenville company that provides services for children with autism was indicted by a grand jury, officials announced on Tuesday.

The District Attorney’s Office said Stamatina Bourret, also known as Nina Bourret, faces a 21-count indictment for healthcare fraud.

Bourret’s company, Agapi Behavior Consultants, says they provide in-home and clinic services for children with autism across the Upstate. Their website says services include social skill training, behavioral support, family training and in-school services.

According to the district attorney, Agapi Behavior Consultants billed Medicaid for services related to autism spectrum disorder that were not rendered, or a portion of the services were not provided.

If convicted, Bourret faces 10 years in prison for each fraud count.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the SC Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit assisted in the investigation.

