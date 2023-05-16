Jamie Foxx undergoing physical rehabilitation in Chicago

Jamie Foxx (Source: Boxcar)
Jamie Foxx (Source: Boxcar)
By CNN
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Jamie Foxx is undergoing medical treatment at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where he has been receiving care for the past two weeks, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The individual did not disclose what Foxx is being treated for, but the center specializes in rehabilitation care for patients with physical impairments, brain or spine injuries.

Foxx was initially hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia on April 11 after experiencing an undisclosed “medical complication,” according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. No further information about the incident was provided.

On Friday, Foxx’s daughter, with whom he co-hosts the game show “Beat Shazam,” shared an “update from the family” on her Instagram story that her father has “been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

The update came after multiple media reports cited friends who were seeking prayers for the Oscar-winning actor’s ongoing recovery.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne Foxx wrote at the time. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Earlier this month, Jamie Foxx shared a brief message on Instagram to express his gratitude for the support he has received, writing “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Deadly crash with public works truck
25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly

Latest News

City of Greenville offering free trees
Nahdya White
Deputies searching for runaway minor in Anderson Co.
Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese need your help!
K-9 deputy passes away following battle with illness
Oconee Co. K-9 deputy passes away following battle with illness
Missing girl from Illinois found safe in Western North Carolina
Missing girl from Illinois found safe in Western North Carolina