Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ tour to stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Emmy and Grammy-nominated Kevin Hart is bringing his “The Reality Check” Tour to the Upstate.

Hart is expected to perform at the Peace Center in Greenville on June 7 at 7 p.m.

“The Reality Check” Tour was recently named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard and earned Hart the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022, according to the Peace Center,

Tickets become available for sale on May 18 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase.

The Peace Center mentioned that this event will be a device-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

MORE NEWS: ‘Prepare for liftoff!’: New Upstate music festival releases artist lineup

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.