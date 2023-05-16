Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ tour to stop in Greenville

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Emmy and Grammy-nominated Kevin Hart is bringing his “The Reality Check” Tour to the Upstate.

Hart is expected to perform at the Peace Center in Greenville on June 7 at 7 p.m.

“The Reality Check” Tour was recently named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard and earned Hart the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022, according to the Peace Center,

Tickets become available for sale on May 18 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase.

The Peace Center mentioned that this event will be a device-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

MORE NEWS: ‘Prepare for liftoff!’: New Upstate music festival releases artist lineup

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Deadly crash with public works truck
25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly

Latest News

Summer skincare routine
Summer skincare routine
Traffic light generic
Power outage causes traffic lights to stop working in Greenwood
2 Upstate schools dismissing early due to power outage
2 Upstate schools dismissing early due to power outage
Motorcyclist from FL identified in deadly Spartanburg Co. crash