LIVE: Officials honor fallen law enforcement officers in Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local, state and federal law enforcement officers will hold a memorial service for fallen law enforcement officers “who have have paid the ultimate price while protecting the citizens of Greenville County”.

The service will be held at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m.

There will be a memorial roll call for all of the Greenville Law Enforcement Officers who died in the line of duty during the service.

