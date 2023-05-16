Macaroni & Cheese need your help!

Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese(Greenville Humane Society)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society says two yellow labs need help after they were seen being dumped from a truck.

Representatives say a truck dumped the labs and ran over one of them last week.

After bystanders took the dogs to get help, it was determined one was suffering from a broken leg, and both tested positive for heartworm disease.

The Greenville Humane Society says the two pups were transported to their facility the next day.

Employees say both dogs are around nine-years-old.

Representatives say they named the male dog “Macaroni,” and the female dog, “Cheese,” because they go together perfectly.

Macaroni stayed by Cheese’s side after being dumped and never once left her alone.

Cheese needs your help!
Cheese needs your help!(Greenville Humane Society)

The Greenville Humane Society says between both dog’s treatments, their facility is looking at a cost of $6,500.

Representatives say they are extremely limited on space and resources and appreciate any donations.

If you want to help, you can make a donation by visiting the Greenville Humane Society’s website.

