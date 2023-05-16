Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say

FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A central Texas resident has died, and a child is in the hospital after a lightning strike.

Bosque County deputies and North Bosque Emergency Medical Service responded Monday to a call about two people struck by lightning.

Responders found a man and a 6-year-old child who were not responsive.

The child was breathing and was taken for emergency treatment. Officials said his condition is unknown at this time.

“Our prayers are with the family as they mourn the loss of a family member and pray for a full recovery of a young child,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials haven’t given the names of the victims.

Bosque County is north of Waco.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Deadly crash with public works truck
25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly

Latest News

In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man charged in baseball bat attack on congressional staff also facing hate crime charge
Generic Police Lights
Two shot in Greenville County
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base