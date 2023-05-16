Man sentenced to 15 years after shooting into ex-girlfriend’s home, injuring child

Herbert Barnhill
Herbert Barnhill(Seventh Circuit Spartanburg County Solicitor)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seventh Circuit Solicitor said a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for when he plead guilty to multiple charges after shooting into his ex-girlfriend’s home and injuring a child in 2020.

According to the solicitor’s office, 41-year-old Herbet Francis Barnhill, III was in a relationship with a woman named Ms. Hammond that ended in October 2020.

On October 20, 2020, Barnhill called Hammond threatening to shoot into her home.

After the call, he drove to her house and shot multiple rounds into the house.

The solicitor said Hammond was not home at the time, but her young child was home when the projectiles entered the home. The child was also burned by a projectile that landed on the bed.

Following the shooting, while he was out on bond, Barnhill continued contacting Hammond and made threats. He was then arrested for stalking.

He was later found to be in possession of marijuana and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of contraband on December, 20, 2022.

Barnhall’s sentences are all to run concurrently together and listed below:

  • 15 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
  • Five years for possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime
  • Ten years for discharging firearm into a dwelling
  • Five years for stalking
  • One year for contraband
  • 30 days for possession of marijuana

The solicitor said as part of the plea, a permanent restraining order was issued against Barhill for the benefit of Hammond and her child.

