Man in Western NC wins first $2 mil prize in new lottery game

Man in Western NC wins first $2 mil prize in new lottery game
Man in Western NC wins first $2 mil prize in new lottery game(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Henderson County took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first $2 million prize in a new game.

William Byrnside of Mills River bought his lucky $2,000,000 Riches ticket from Molly’s Market on Mills Gap Road in Fletcher.

Byrnside chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

The $2,000,000 Riches game debuted in May with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

MORE NEWS: Officers renew push for info on 2003 bank robbery, murders in Greer

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Deadly crash with public works truck
25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly

Latest News

Road in Simpsonville under construction to help with traffic
Road in Simpsonville under construction to help with traffic
What's new? 5/16
What's new? 5/16
Autism summit in Greenville
Autism summit in Greenville
Anderson Co. deputies searching for missing man
Anderson Co. deputies searching for missing man