Man in Western NC wins first $2 mil prize in new lottery game

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Henderson County took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first $2 million prize in a new game.

William Byrnside of Mills River bought his lucky $2,000,000 Riches ticket from Molly’s Market on Mills Gap Road in Fletcher.

Byrnside chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

The $2,000,000 Riches game debuted in May with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

MORE NEWS: Officers renew push for info on 2003 bank robbery, murders in Greer

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.