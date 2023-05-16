Oconee Co. K-9 deputy passes away following battle with illness

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of their K-9 deputies recently passed away following a battle with illness.

Deputies said K-9 Argo served with the Sheriff’s Office for the past seven years until he was recently diagnosed with a terminal illness.

According to deputies, his partner was First Sergeant Alan Sayre.

