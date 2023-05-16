Oconee Co. K-9 deputy passes away following battle with illness

K-9 deputy passes away following battle with illness
K-9 deputy passes away following battle with illness(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of their K-9 deputies recently passed away following a battle with illness.

Deputies said K-9 Argo served with the Sheriff’s Office for the past seven years until he was recently diagnosed with a terminal illness.

According to deputies, his partner was First Sergeant Alan Sayre.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Deadly crash with public works truck
25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly

Latest News

City of Greenville offering free trees
Nahdya White
Deputies searching for runaway minor in Anderson Co.
Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese need your help!
Missing girl from Illinois found safe in Western North Carolina
Missing girl from Illinois found safe in Western North Carolina