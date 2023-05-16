GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department announced that officers are renewing their push to find the person responsible for an incident that left three people dead on May 16, 2003.

Officers said they responded to a Blue Ridge Savings Bank near I-85 after someone reported that the bank was being robbed.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found three people dead inside the building. The victims were later identified as Sylvia Holtzclaw, Eb and Maggie Barnes.

Since then, officers have investigated the situation. However, they are looking for new information.

“Nothing is too small,” Greer Police Chief Matt Hamby said. “At this point in time, we absolutely need every possible communication that can be provided to us.”

Officers stated as part of this renewed push, the department created this video to help remember the victims killed during the incident.

Officers renew push for info on 2003 bank robbery, murders in Greer

Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151 or the FBI Office in Greenville, South Carolina at (803) 551-4200. People can also submit tips anonymously at https://tips.fbi.gov.

