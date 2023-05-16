Power outage causes traffic lights to stop working in Greenwood

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to restore power after an outage that is causing traffic light issues in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police department, outages from Bypass 25 at Cambridge Avenue to Emerald Road are causing problems with the traffic lights.

Police said they are aware of the issue and are telling drivers to treat the areas where lights are not working as a four-way stop.

Greenwood deputies said that outages are also happening in the Jennings Avenue and Moore Street area.

The CPW said the power will be restored as soon as possible.

Greenwood County schools also announced the early dismissal of two elementary schools due to the outage.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

