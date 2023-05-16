Reba McEntire to replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall...
Reba McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “The Voice” torch is being passed from one country legend to another.

Reba McEntire will replace Blake Shelton as coach in the next season of NBC’s singing competition.

Shelton has been a coach since the first season in 2011, and McEntire was an advisor to his team that season.

She’s currently a “mega mentor” on season 23, lending advice to competing artists.

Shelton announced in October this will be his last season.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement announcing his departure. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.

McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Deadly crash with public works truck
25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly

Latest News

Greenville County Schools to host job fair
Greenville County Schools to host job fair
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin
Deadly crash with public works truck
Deadly crash with public works truck
Cherokee Co. deputies searching for fugitive with outstanding warrants
Cherokee Co. deputies searching for fugitive with outstanding warrants
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal