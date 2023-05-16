Two shot in Greenville County

Generic Police Lights
Generic Police Lights(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot on Monday.

Deputies said the shooting occurred at Boulder Creek Apartments on Furman Hall Road just before noon.

Two adult victims, a man and a woman, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been named yet in the shooting. The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Deadly crash with public works truck
25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly

Latest News

The South Carolina House of Representatives is set to continue debate on an abortion bill...
‘We are voting against women’: SC Dems vow to fight before abortion debate
Camps at the Children's Museum of the Upstate
Camps at the Children's Museum of the Upstate
Friends of the Henderson County Public library
Friends of the Henderson County Public library
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ tour to stop in Greenville