Two shot in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot on Monday.

Deputies said the shooting occurred at Boulder Creek Apartments on Furman Hall Road just before noon.

Two adult victims, a man and a woman, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been named yet in the shooting. The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

