Upstate elementary school placed on lockdown as officers search for ‘suspicious’ person

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon as police searched for a suspicious person in the area, according to Union Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the Foster Park Elementary school located at 307 Veterans Park in reference to a suspicious person who might have a weapon.

At this time, the school was placed on a self-initiated lockdown as officers arrived.

Officers contacted the complainants who stated a man approached them, but they were unsure if he had a weapon, so they left the park, police said.

Police said they also spoke with several people around the lake and no one witnessed any type of disturbance.

The school remained on high alert with regular dismissal, but officers will still be in the area as they continue to search for the man.

