Upstate mental health resources for bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder resources
Bipolar disorder resources(WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says bipolar disorder causes dramatic shifts in a person’s mood, energy and ability to think clearly.

NAMI says people with bipolar disorder experience high and low moods called mania and depression.

NAMI says scientists have not discovered a single cause for bipolar disorder, but believe genetics, stress, and brain structure could be contributing factors.

Below are some resources for bipolar disorder.

ResourceLocationPhone numberSpecialtyTelehealth
iTrust Wellness GroupGreenville/Seneca(864) 520-2020AdultYes
Living RiteMauldin(779) 777-7335Children/AdultN/A
South Carolina Psychiatric GroupGreer(864) 877-5688Children/AdultN/A
Mindpath HealthGreenville(864) 658-4141N/AYes
Piedmont Psychiatric ServicesGreenville(864) 676-9211Children/AdultN/A
Serenitee Counseling and Community ServicesTaylors(864) 243-8097Children/AdultN/A
Uplift CounselingGreenville(864) 458-8176Adolescent/AdultYes
Gateway CounselingGreenville/Spartanburg
/Anderson		(864) 406-6041Children/AdultYes
Genesis Counseling ServicesSpartanburg(864) 515-6440Adolescent/AdultN/A
Counseling for LifeAnderson(864) 353-3384Children/AdultN/A
Beckman Center for Mental Health ServicesSeveral Upstate locations –
Visit website for details		(864) 229-7120Children/AdultYes
Hope Unlimited Counseling and ConsultingLaurens(864) 841-8731N/AN/A
Balancing Eden CounselingTelehealth only(864) 214-6393AdultYes
Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral InterventionsSimpsonville(864) 963-4028Children/AdultN/A
Due West Family MedicineAbbeville(864) 379-2345Children/AdultN/A

