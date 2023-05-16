Upstate mental health resources for bipolar disorder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says bipolar disorder causes dramatic shifts in a person’s mood, energy and ability to think clearly.

NAMI says people with bipolar disorder experience high and low moods called mania and depression.

NAMI says scientists have not discovered a single cause for bipolar disorder, but believe genetics, stress, and brain structure could be contributing factors.

Below are some resources for bipolar disorder.

Resource Location Phone number Specialty Telehealth iTrust Wellness Group Greenville/Seneca (864) 520-2020 Adult Yes Living Rite Mauldin (779) 777-7335 Children/Adult N/A South Carolina Psychiatric Group Greer (864) 877-5688 Children/Adult N/A Mindpath Health Greenville (864) 658-4141 N/A Yes Piedmont Psychiatric Services Greenville (864) 676-9211 Children/Adult N/A Serenitee Counseling and Community Services Taylors (864) 243-8097 Children/Adult N/A Uplift Counseling Greenville (864) 458-8176 Adolescent/Adult Yes Gateway Counseling Greenville/Spartanburg

/Anderson (864) 406-6041 Children/Adult Yes Genesis Counseling Services Spartanburg (864) 515-6440 Adolescent/Adult N/A Counseling for Life Anderson (864) 353-3384 Children/Adult N/A Beckman Center for Mental Health Services Several Upstate locations –

Visit website for details (864) 229-7120 Children/Adult Yes Hope Unlimited Counseling and Consulting Laurens (864) 841-8731 N/A N/A Balancing Eden Counseling Telehealth only (864) 214-6393 Adult Yes Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral Interventions Simpsonville (864) 963-4028 Children/Adult N/A Due West Family Medicine Abbeville (864) 379-2345 Children/Adult N/A

