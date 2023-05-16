Upstate mental health resources for bipolar disorder
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says bipolar disorder causes dramatic shifts in a person’s mood, energy and ability to think clearly.
NAMI says people with bipolar disorder experience high and low moods called mania and depression.
NAMI says scientists have not discovered a single cause for bipolar disorder, but believe genetics, stress, and brain structure could be contributing factors.
Below are some resources for bipolar disorder.
|Resource
|Location
|Phone number
|Specialty
|Telehealth
|iTrust Wellness Group
|Greenville/Seneca
|(864) 520-2020
|Adult
|Yes
|Living Rite
|Mauldin
|(779) 777-7335
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|South Carolina Psychiatric Group
|Greer
|(864) 877-5688
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Mindpath Health
|Greenville
|(864) 658-4141
|N/A
|Yes
|Piedmont Psychiatric Services
|Greenville
|(864) 676-9211
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Serenitee Counseling and Community Services
|Taylors
|(864) 243-8097
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Uplift Counseling
|Greenville
|(864) 458-8176
|Adolescent/Adult
|Yes
|Gateway Counseling
|Greenville/Spartanburg
/Anderson
|(864) 406-6041
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Genesis Counseling Services
|Spartanburg
|(864) 515-6440
|Adolescent/Adult
|N/A
|Counseling for Life
|Anderson
|(864) 353-3384
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Beckman Center for Mental Health Services
|Several Upstate locations –
Visit website for details
|(864) 229-7120
|Children/Adult
|Yes
|Hope Unlimited Counseling and Consulting
|Laurens
|(864) 841-8731
|N/A
|N/A
|Balancing Eden Counseling
|Telehealth only
|(864) 214-6393
|Adult
|Yes
|Carolina Center for Counseling & Behavioral Interventions
|Simpsonville
|(864) 963-4028
|Children/Adult
|N/A
|Due West Family Medicine
|Abbeville
|(864) 379-2345
|Children/Adult
|N/A
