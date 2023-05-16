Wanted NC fugitive arrested in Oconee Co. following hours-long standoff

Kenneth Edwards, 53
Kenneth Edwards, 53(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted North Carolina fugitive following an hours-long standoff Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Snow Creek Road at around 7:52 p.m. due to a weapons call on Monday night.

Once on scene, they found the suspect, 53-year-old Kenneth Wayne Edwards, had barricaded himself inside of the home.

At this time, deputies spoke with two bail bondsman who said they were at the scene to take Edwards into custody for having multiple arrest warrants.

The bondsmen walked to the door of the home, and Edwards reportedly had a pistol in his hand and pulled the trigger, but it did not discharge.

This is when the bondsmen fled behind their vehicles as Edwards made threats to harm them, deputies said.

More deputies arrived on scene and one deputy attempted to make contact with Edwards to bring a peaceful resolution to the situation.

He was eventually arrested at 12:23 a.m. and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on breach of peace of a aggravated nature charge.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Deadly crash with public works truck
25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly

Latest News

Heather Unbehaun
Asheville Police arrest woman after missing child found nearly 6 years later
School Lockdown
Upstate elementary school placed on lockdown as officers search for ‘suspicious’ person
Generic Police Lights
Two shot in Greenville County
The South Carolina House of Representatives is set to continue debate on an abortion bill...
‘We are voting against women’: SC Dems vow to fight before abortion debate