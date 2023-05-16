Wanted NC fugitive arrested in Oconee Co. following hours-long standoff

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted North Carolina fugitive following an hours-long standoff Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Snow Creek Road at around 7:52 p.m. due to a weapons call on Monday night.

Once on scene, they found the suspect, 53-year-old Kenneth Wayne Edwards, had barricaded himself inside of the home.

At this time, deputies spoke with two bail bondsman who said they were at the scene to take Edwards into custody for having multiple arrest warrants.

The bondsmen walked to the door of the home, and Edwards reportedly had a pistol in his hand and pulled the trigger, but it did not discharge.

This is when the bondsmen fled behind their vehicles as Edwards made threats to harm them, deputies said.

More deputies arrived on scene and one deputy attempted to make contact with Edwards to bring a peaceful resolution to the situation.

He was eventually arrested at 12:23 a.m. and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on breach of peace of a aggravated nature charge.

