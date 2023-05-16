‘War on hearing loss’: CDC reveals 13% of children and teens have permanent hearing damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Latest numbers from the Department of Veterans Affairs finds over a million veterans receive disability compensation for hearing loss, and another two million for hearing disorders. But new trends reveal those in uniform aren’t the only people, including teens and young adults are in the trenches of hearing loss.

Amy Kothe realized early, college can be an enriching experience, and reveal things one may not know about oneself.

“At 19-years-old you think you’re invincible. Nothing is ever going to happen to you,” Kothe said.

But it was her friends who noticed something wasn’t quite right.

“‘Why do I always have to repeat things to you’,” she said. “No, this is just something that happens to people in their 70′s, this does not happen to 19 or 20-year-olds.”

And after a hearing test and meeting with a hearing professional, it confirmed the teenager had hearing loss.

“I’ve never let my hearing loss stop me from doing anything that I’ve ever wanted to do,” Kothe said. “I went on and got a master’s, I’m in a wonderful marriage, I have two great children, and I’ve got a beautiful career and traveled the world.”

True, but Kothe adds it’s a reality that’s hindering more people than you might think.

“People don’t really think about their hearing health,” she said.

Data shows while the Department of Veterans Affairs is the largest employer of audiologists, numbers from the CDC reveal roughly 13% of children and teens age six to 19 have permanent hearing damage. And another 17% of people over 20 also have damage from “excessive exposure to noise.”

“It needs to be normalized just like we get our eye check-up, and our teeth check-up, we need to get our ears checked because it is invisible,” said Dr. Kristin Davis, AuD, Davis Audiology owner. “There’s not a pain or a rash or something.”

Dr. Davis points to population changes she and her practice have seen within the last 20 years alone. And she says “nose exposure” should be a priority in wellness.

“(White collar) professionals who are having hearing loss. And a lot of that is from their recreational and personal choices of how much they’re exposing themselves to noise,” she said.

One recent study found half of all respondents spent at least five hours a day wearing earbuds, headphones, or a headset.

“If I can stand next to you and hear what you’re listening to – whether it’s a YouTube video, or music or a podcast, if I can hear what you’re listening to, it’s too loud,” Dr. Davis said.

Wondering if you have hearing loss? Davis Audiology offers a free online hearing wellness screening. It takes five minutes to test yourself, and people like Amy Kothe say don’t be afraid to speak to a professional. Learn more here https://davisaudiology.com/hearing-wellness-screener/

“Oh, you’re missing out on a lot of life,” Kothe said. “Even today 25 to 30 years later, after I’ve been wearing my hearing aid, when I put my hearing aid on in the morning, I’m amazed that I can hear the TV in the next room, that I didn’t hear 20 seconds ago. That is every single morning.”

