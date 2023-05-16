WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him. (Source: BEN WATKINS/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend.

A 7-year-old catcher was engulfed by a short-lived dust devil Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sand and debris spiraled around Bauer Zoya for a few seconds before the 17-year-old umpire rescued him.

Bauer said it felt like 10 minutes to him.

But that dust didn’t stop him from playing.

His dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes, and he went back into the game.

Unfortunately, his team didn’t end up winning the three-game tournament.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Deadly crash with public works truck
25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly

Latest News

FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say
Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger speaks a House Administration Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Chief of Capitol Police talk about what's needed in wake of threats and attacks
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence risks
The South Carolina House of Representatives is set to continue debate on an abortion bill...
‘We are voting against women’: SC Dems vow to fight before abortion debate