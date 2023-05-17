2 injured after altercation ends with shooting in Greenville County

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting in Piedmont that injured two people Tuesday night.

Deputies said the shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. following a domestic altercation.

According to deputies, the two victims were taken to a nearby QuikTrip along Augusta Road after the shooting, and deputies responded.

Deputies stated that both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are still investigating this situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 23Crime.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Deadly crash with public works truck
25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly

Latest News

Gloria Satterfield died after allegedly falling at the Murdaugh’s Colleton County property,...
Alex Murdaugh looking to rescind confession relating to housekeeper’s death
Officers investigate shooting in Greenville
Suspect charged after shooting injures 1 in Greenville
Pattern of abuse led up to 18-year-old’s domestic violence death
Pattern of abuse led up to 18-year-old’s domestic violence death
Pattern of abuse led up to 18-year-old’s domestic violence death
Pattern of abuse led up to 18-year-old’s domestic violence death