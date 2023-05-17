2 injured after altercation ends with shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting in Piedmont that injured two people Tuesday night.

Deputies said the shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. following a domestic altercation.

According to deputies, the two victims were taken to a nearby QuikTrip along Augusta Road after the shooting, and deputies responded.

Deputies stated that both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are still investigating this situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 23Crime.

