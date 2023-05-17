3 injured after crash involving ambulance in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said three people were injured after a crash involving an ambulance on Tuesday night.

Police said the collision occurred at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Sant John Street and North Forest Street.

According to police, an ambulance was traveling west and a Nissan SUV was traveling east on West Saint John Street when the Nissan attempted to make a left turn onto North Forest Street. At this time, the ambulance proceeded through the intersection resulting in a crash.

Officers said the ambulance was not in emergency mode and the two employees along with the Nissan driver were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

