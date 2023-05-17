Clemson tabbed as a marquee matchup

Clemson, Notre Dame 2023 matchup set for ESPN
Clemson players life their helmets before an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame...
Clemson players life their helmets before an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Excitement builds as ESPN unveils marquee matchups for the 2023 college football season.

One of the most anticipated games for Clemson fans will inevitably be the Clemson and Notre Dame game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4th. Set to air on ABC. Game time has not been announced yet. Last season, the Fighting Irish defeated the Tigers 35-14 in South Bend, Indiana. This year, Clemson will host Notre Dame at Memorial Stadium.

This announcement is a part of a series of games ESPN announced plans to broadcast this season. The Clemson, Notre Dame game is one of four games the company announced in May. They will also broadcast LSU at Florida State, Texas at Alabama, and Texas and Oklahoma at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

