Deaths of toddler, teen under investigation in Union Co.

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said investigations are underway into the deaths of two children this week.

Deputies said on Sunday, an unresponsive 2-year-old arrived at Union Medical. The toddler passed away despite the “extensive efforts” of the medical staff.

On Tuesday, dispatchers received a report of an unresponsive 14-year-old in the Buffalo community. When deputies arrived, they performed CPR but the teen died on scene.

Both cases are under investigation. Deputies are not releasing any additional details at this time.

