Deputies investigating following shooting incident in Laurens County

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a shooting incident near Highway 221 North and River Hill Road in Enoree.

Deputies said there is no threat to the public. They added that it was an isolated incident.

Deputies didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

