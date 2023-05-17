Deputies searching for man last seen a month ago
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen about a month ago.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Thomas Cunningham was last seen on April 21, 2023, in the Chesnee area.
Deputies said he is believed to be in the Columbia area driving a 2016 Kia Rio with an SC tag #MXP664.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.