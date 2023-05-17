Deputies searching for missing autistic minor in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Payten Mccullough, a missing minor from the Pelzer area.

Deputies said Mccullough was last seen near Jena Leigh Drive at around 8:00 p.m. wearing a white t-shirt, under armor gray shorts and gray shoes. They added that he has a scar on his right forearm and a small scar on his eye.

According to deputies, Mccullough is autistic and not known to leave home for long.

Anyone with information about Mccullough’s locations is asked to immediately call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444 and reference case number 2023-06416. People can also submit anonymous tips at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

