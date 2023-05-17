Deputies searching for missing woman in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies said 44-year-old Casey Lavonne Young was last heard from at about 4:30 p.m. after she left work.

Deputies said she was presumably headed home to Boiling Springs and driving a 2009 white Infinity G-37 with SC TAG number LCK 688.

Spartanburg County deputies said Casey Young, 44, was last seen driving a white 2016 Kia. (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

Young is five-feet-five inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with long black braids.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call Lt. Brandon Letterman at 864-494-0644 or email him at blettreman@spartnaburgcounty.org.

