Deputies searching for missing woman in Spartanburg Co.
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen on Monday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies said 44-year-old Casey Lavonne Young was last heard from at about 4:30 p.m. after she left work.
Deputies said she was presumably headed home to Boiling Springs and driving a 2009 white Infinity G-37 with SC TAG number LCK 688.
Young is five-feet-five inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with long black braids.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call Lt. Brandon Letterman at 864-494-0644 or email him at blettreman@spartnaburgcounty.org.
