Driver killed in rollover crash in Pickens Co.
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that killed one person on Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred on Simms School Road shortly after 9 a.m.
Troopers said the driver of a Subaru ran off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole, and overturned. The driver passed away at the scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.