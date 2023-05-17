Driver killed in rollover crash in Pickens Co.

(Source: MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that killed one person on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred on Simms School Road shortly after 9 a.m.

Troopers said the driver of a Subaru ran off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole, and overturned. The driver passed away at the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

