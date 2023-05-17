Former Seneca bank employee accused of stealing nearly $300,000 from customers

Bobbi Cortese
Bobbi Cortese(Seneca Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seneca Police Department announced that a former Bank of America was recently charged for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from customers.

Officers said they began investigating the situation in 2013 after someone reported that they had around $30,000 missing from their bank account.

According to officers, they worked with Bank of America investigators over the next few weeks and determined that an employee who was suspended and later fired, had allegedly taken money from several people who lived in Oconee County. They added that the common thing between the victims was that they all used the branch in Seneca and used Bobbi Cortese as their banker.

Officers stated that investigators worked alongside the United States Secret Service over the next several years while Bank of America investigated internally. Officers said after finishing their investigation, they determined that Cortese took nearly $300,000 from four victims over four years.

Officers said some of the victims had money reportedly taken from their savings accounts or life insurance payouts they got from the deaths of their spouses.

Officers explained that Cortese allegedly opened accounts in victims’ names without telling them and used money from one victim to replace funds she took from another. Officers alleged that Cortese also forged multiple documents that she gave to the victims to conceal the theft.

Cortese was taken into custody on Saturday, May 13, and charged with four counts of Breach of Trust and two counts of Forgery.

