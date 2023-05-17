Lawmakers continue abortion bill debate on second day of special session

Lawmakers continued their debate over a plan for a more restrictive abortion bill on Wednesday.
Lawmakers continued their debate over a plan for a more restrictive abortion bill on Wednesday.(Live 5)
By Mary Green
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lawmakers continued their debate over a plan for a more restrictive abortion bill on Wednesday.

House members were planning to debate all night Tuesday and into the morning without breaking until a computer issue just before 2 a.m. led them to take a pause.

They’ve been back in debate since 10 a.m. Wednesday on the second day of this special session called by the governor.

“The bill they’re debating has already passed the state Senate and would ban most abortions in South Carolina after about six weeks — the time before opponents argue many women know they’re pregnant,” Rep. Jay Jordan (R-Florence) said. “It would allow limited exceptions to save the mother’s life, for sexual assault victims, and when the fetus has a fatal anomaly that would prevent it from surviving outside the womb ... This language has been worked on and focused and shaped, and we believe it represents the best path forward for resolution on the issue.”

Democrats filed more than a thousand amendments on the bill before the debate, which is why this debate has taken so long.

So far, Republicans have voted down all of them — including ones to allow minors more time to get an abortion with a judge’s permission, to put the question of abortion access to voters, and to help women pay for childcare after they’ve been denied an abortion.

Democrats said they’re trying to make the bill better.

“These are very, very difficult and real issues that families are struggling with,” Rep. Russell Ott (D-Calhoun) said. “This is a process of trying to find a sweet spot that maybe the body will accept.”

However, Republicans have gotten hundreds of their amendments thrown out — arguing Democrats are only trying to delay the debate with proposals ruled as irrelevant to the bill or, as one tranche was deemed, “frivolous and absurd.”

“Examples, as I’ve mentioned: Every citizen of this state has to read ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, new state motto ‘Y’all means all,’ South Carolina signs at welcome center that abortion is illegal here and South Carolina doesn’t support rights,” Rep. Murrell Smith (R-Speaker of the House, Sumter) said.

House members made some changes to this bill from what the Senate originally passed.

If the House does pass this bill, then it would be up to senators to decide if they’ll accept the new version and send it to the governor or if they’ll try to work out a compromise.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Publix in Spartanburg evacuated due to bomb threat
Upstate grocery store evacuated due to bomb threat
Edward Lamar Davidson Sr. and Edward Lamar Davidson Jr.
Father, son arrested after deputies find more than 4 pounds of drugs, guns in home
Double shooting
Two shot in Greenville County

Latest News

Autism teachers training
New program to help teachers help students with autism
Greenville County plans for next budget, with potential tax increase
Greenville County plans for next budget, with potential tax increase
The state’s House of Representatives passed a six-week abortion ban Wednesday night, after...
SC House passes six-week abortion ban bill after hours-long debate
Greenville County plans for next budget, with potential tax increase
Greenville County plans for next budget, with potential tax increase
Shooting generic
Deputies investigating after person reportedly shot in Pickens Co.