Lawmakers continue abortion bill debate on second day of special session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lawmakers continued their debate over a plan for a more restrictive abortion bill on Wednesday.

House members were planning to debate all night Tuesday and into the morning without breaking until a computer issue just before 2 a.m. led them to take a pause.

They’ve been back in debate since 10 a.m. Wednesday on the second day of this special session called by the governor.

“The bill they’re debating has already passed the state Senate and would ban most abortions in South Carolina after about six weeks — the time before opponents argue many women know they’re pregnant,” Rep. Jay Jordan (R-Florence) said. “It would allow limited exceptions to save the mother’s life, for sexual assault victims, and when the fetus has a fatal anomaly that would prevent it from surviving outside the womb ... This language has been worked on and focused and shaped, and we believe it represents the best path forward for resolution on the issue.”

Democrats filed more than a thousand amendments on the bill before the debate, which is why this debate has taken so long.

So far, Republicans have voted down all of them — including ones to allow minors more time to get an abortion with a judge’s permission, to put the question of abortion access to voters, and to help women pay for childcare after they’ve been denied an abortion.

Democrats said they’re trying to make the bill better.

“These are very, very difficult and real issues that families are struggling with,” Rep. Russell Ott (D-Calhoun) said. “This is a process of trying to find a sweet spot that maybe the body will accept.”

However, Republicans have gotten hundreds of their amendments thrown out — arguing Democrats are only trying to delay the debate with proposals ruled as irrelevant to the bill or, as one tranche was deemed, “frivolous and absurd.”

“Examples, as I’ve mentioned: Every citizen of this state has to read ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, new state motto ‘Y’all means all,’ South Carolina signs at welcome center that abortion is illegal here and South Carolina doesn’t support rights,” Rep. Murrell Smith (R-Speaker of the House, Sumter) said.

House members made some changes to this bill from what the Senate originally passed.

If the House does pass this bill, then it would be up to senators to decide if they’ll accept the new version and send it to the governor or if they’ll try to work out a compromise.

