Officers investigating after ambulance crashes in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating after an ambulance crashed near Saint John Street and Daniel Morgan Avenue Tuesday night.

Officers said the crash happened around 9:00 p.m. They added that the ambulance wasn’t responding to an emergency, and no patients were on board at the time of the crash.

According to officers, another car allegedly turned left in front of the ambulance at the intersection.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the crash or whether any injuries were reported. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.