Officers investigating following robbery at jewelry store in Greenville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating following an alleged robbery at Diamonds Choice in Greenville.

Officers said the incident happened at around 4:45 p.m.

According to officers, the reported suspects were three black males with guns. However, they are currently unsure if they were able to take any items or not.

This situation is developing as officers investigate. We will update this story as officials release new information.

