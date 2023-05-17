SCHP: Passenger hit, killed after being ejected from car in Pickens Co.

Deadly car crash under investigation.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit and killed after being eject from a car in Pickens County Tuesday night.

According to Highway Patrol, at 6:28 p.m., a Chevrolet Malibu was heading west on Secondary 192 in Easley when a passenger was hit and killed by another car.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu and second passenger were not injured.

The driver of the other car is unknown.

Stay tuned for further information.

MORE NEWS: 2-year-old dies after being hit by car in parking lot near Ga. beach

