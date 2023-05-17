Reg. sex offender from Simpsonville pleads guilty to sex. exploitation of minor

Anthony Irby
Anthony Irby(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorney General Alan Wilson said a man from Simpsonville has been sentenced to prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the attorney general, on June 2, 2020, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading of child sexual abuse material to an online account. Further investigation revealed that the physical address associated with the upload came back to a residence in Simpsonville.

Wilson said the investigation also revealed that one of the possible residents of the home was Anthony Irby, who was known to law enforcement as a registered sex offender.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Irby’s home, along with two other addresses associated with his sex offender registry. All search warrants were executed in Greenville County on July 22, 2020.

Attorney General Wilson said, on May 16, 2023, Irby pled guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Judge Miller sentenced Irby to 10 years suspended to five years active time at the South Carolina Department of Corrections, to be followed by three years of probation and will register as a Tier 2 sex offender when he is released.

