Suspect charged after shooting injures 1 in Greenville

Officers investigate shooting in Greenville
Officers investigate shooting in Greenville(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced that one person was taken into custody Tuesday night following a shooting that injured one person.

Officers said they responded to the area near the Kash and Karry along Pendleton Street after someone reported the shooting.

According to officers, the victim fled the area following the shooting and was found nearby. They added that the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officers stated that one person was taken into custody after they investigated the incident.

This situation is developing as officers investigate. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Deadly crash with public works truck
25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly

Latest News

Pattern of abuse led up to 18-year-old’s domestic violence death
Pattern of abuse led up to 18-year-old’s domestic violence death
Pattern of abuse led up to 18-year-old’s domestic violence death
Pattern of abuse led up to 18-year-old’s domestic violence death
Gloria Satterfield died after allegedly falling at the Murdaugh’s Colleton County property,...
Alex Murdaugh looking to rescind confession relating to housekeeper’s death
Herbert Barnhill
Man sentenced to 15 years after shooting into ex-girlfriend’s home, injuring child