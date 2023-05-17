Suspect charged after shooting injures 1 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced that one person was taken into custody Tuesday night following a shooting that injured one person.

Officers said they responded to the area near the Kash and Karry along Pendleton Street after someone reported the shooting.

According to officers, the victim fled the area following the shooting and was found nearby. They added that the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officers stated that one person was taken into custody after they investigated the incident.

This situation is developing as officers investigate. We will update this story as officials release new details.

