Two former Gamecocks waived from WNBA rosters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brea Beal and Destanni Henderson, former Gamecock women’s basketball players, were both waived from WNBA teams this week.

Beal was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx 24th overall in the second round of the 2023 WNBA Draft. Beal was one of the nation’s top defenders, named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Finalist in 2023. An award she lost to her teammate, and eventual first over pick in the WNBA Draft, Aliyah Boston. Beal was a member of the senior class tabbed ‘The Freshies’ that went 129-9 in their career at South Carolina, including clinching the 2022 National Championship.

Henderson was waived by the Indiana Fever after playing a full season with with the organization in 2022. She played 36 games, starting five as a rookie in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever had five picks in this year’s WNBA Draft, including the number one overall pick. The Fever currently have two former Gamecocks on the roster, Boston and Victaria Saxton.

The Indiana Fever, Lynx and all WNBA team’s were forced to make cuts this week ahead of the season’s tip-off on Friday. The 12 WNBA franchises can each only have 12 players on it’s roster throughout the regular season.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley tweeted encouragement for her former players, saying, “you know you both belong. Let’s keep getting in the lab and work.”

@QueenBrea_1 @dh3nny you know you both belong. Let’s keep getting in the lab and work. I know your representatives are working to get you on another team’s roster. Heads high champs! Love you!!!! @GamecockWBB for life! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 16, 2023

Staley went on to tell the women she loves them. Replies and retweets to Staley’s tweet have shared support and encouragement from the FAMS.

