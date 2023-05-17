Unity Park making impact in community one year after opening

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week marks one year since Greenville’s Unity Park opened to the public.

The 60-acre park in the city’s Southernside neighborhood is full of families nearly every single day.

“It’s everything we could have hoped for,” says Greenville Mayor Knox White. “We wanted a place where people come together, that would understand this is not just a green space but a park with a message.”

That message is in its name, Unity.

Greenville natives Vicky Fritz-Hamilton and Wanda Johnson are at the park five days a week.

“It’s amazing that we can enjoy it. I come out here on lots of occasions to walk,” said Fritz-Hamilton.

“We get the chance to talk with people, meet with people, communicate with people. Sit down and reflect upon the day’s journey,” added Johnson.

They remember when the land was two former segregated parks, Mayberry Park and Meadowbrook Park.

“I remember the gravel and I remember the park that was here before,” said Fritz-Hamilton.

In 1939, a man named E.B. Holloway made a request to give the Southernside neighborhood a park after the city took large portion of Mayberry Park to build a baseball stadium that, at the time, was for whites only.

“I thank God for Rev. E.B. Holloway, who had the vision and the forethought to go before city council so that we can have this beautiful park,” said Johnson.

It took over 80 years after that request for Unity Park to open across the street from Tabernacle Baptist Church.

“There are seniors in this area that are watching a totally new generation come and enjoy the amenities of Greenville,” said Senior Pastor Dr. Byron Battle.

“It certainly does make a difference to have people look at this side of town in a different way,” said Rev. Stacey Mills.

Mills is the senior pastor at Mountain View Baptist Church, which sits around a mile away from the park.

Mills was involved in the designing process of Unity Park and now drives by it everyday.

“It gives a strong nod to what has been, but it certainly embraces what can be,” he said.

“The park itself is going to continue to evolve. We have a number of new additions. The baseball field, Mayberry Park, will be under construction shortly. We have new basketball courts, but you’re also going to see redevelopment on Mayberry Street in the future,” said White.

Another aspect of the park is providing affordable housing. Mayor White says the city donated eight acres of land next to the park he believes will be turned into affordable housing, workforce housing, and senior housing in the next couple of years.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.