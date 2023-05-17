Upstate grocery store evacuated due to bomb threat

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said an Upstate grocery store is being evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Police said a call came in at around 1 p.m. regarding the threat at Publix on East Main Street.

At around 2:15 p.m., police allowed people to re-enter the building.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

