Upstate grocery store evacuated due to bomb threat

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said an Upstate grocery store is being evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Police said a call came in at around 1 p.m. regarding the threat at Publix on East Main Street.

At around 2:15 p.m., police allowed people to re-enter the building.

