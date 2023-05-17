Upstate grocery store to open on Greenville’s Eastside

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new grocery store that will offer natural and organic products for healthier options is set to open on Greenville’s Eastside.

Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open at the North Hills Shopping Center near the corner of Pleasantburg Drive and East North Street.

In addition to the grocery store, the center is home to UFC Gym, several restaurants and retail shops.

The construction for the about 25,000-square-foot grocery store at North Hills is scheduled to start this year and open in 2024. There will also be upgrades made to the shopping center, which was originally built in 1975, that will include updated facades, landscaping, patios and storefronts plus repairs to the parking lot.

“We are thrilled to open our second location in the Greenville market, bringing to the community a wide selection of quality healthy products that cater to any dietary needs,” said David McGlinchey, chief strategy officer of Sprouts. “Sprouts offers fresh seasonal produce, custom-cut meats, vitamins and supplements, ready-to-eat meals, dietary options such as gluten-free or paleo, and thousands of other natural, organic, non-GMO, vegan and plant-based products. We can’t wait for our Greenville neighbors to see the new store.”

Sprouts Farmers Market opened in Simpsonville in 2018.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.