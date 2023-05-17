Woman accused of concealing mother’s death to appear in federal court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman who admitted to dumping her mother’s body in a river to collect her social security money is expected to appear in federal court Tuesday morning.

In 2021, Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,000 dollars in social security meant for her mother, Rena Beamer, who is believed to have died in August of 2017.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Beth Beamer admitted to removing her mother’s body from her home in Mauldin and throwing it down a roadside embankment into a river in North Carolina. Rena’s body has never been recovered.

In 2021, Beth was charged by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office with neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized removal of a dead body and desecration of human remains. She was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the federal charge and ordered to repay the money she stole to the Social Security Administration.

Beth Beamer will appear before a judge at the Polk County Courthouse at 9 a.m. where c

MORE NEWS: 2-year-old dies after being hit by car in parking lot near Ga. beach

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.