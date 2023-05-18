Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor

Dr Pepper Float features our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper...
Dr Pepper Float features our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. Two iconic brands, one delicious ice cream flavor!(Blue Bell®)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper have teamed up to create a new ice cream!

The Dr. Pepper Float is described as “our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr. Pepper flavored sherbet,” announced the company.

Starting May 18, the new flavor will be available in the half-gallon and pint sizes anywhere Blue Bell is sold.

MORE NEWS: Converse University launching program for teachers

