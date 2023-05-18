Converse University launching program for teachers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A first-of-its-kind program in South Carolina hopes to equip teachers to help students with autism.

This fall, Converse University will launch a new Master of Education Program in Advanced Studies, with a concentration in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

“We designed the program in a way that we equip teachers that they can support families,” said Converse University Director of Special Education Programs Dr. Elena Ghionis.

A decade ago, Ghionis came up with the idea to teach teachers more about ASD.

The CDC says about 1 out of 36 kids will be diagnosed with the disorder.

“It’s a blessing to have a teacher understand your disability, like what are your everyday struggles,” she said.

Through the program, teachers will understand how to support cognitive processing delays, speech, language, and communication delays, sensory perception issues, social skills deficits, and emotional and behavioral problems of students with ASD.

“I think what people don’t understand about autism is that it’s so complex. Our kids are superheroes, but very complex superheroes,” said Dr. Kelly Ergle.

Ergle is a school psychologist at an Upstate school district and sees the need to have more teachers go through this program.

“Our classrooms are overflowing, and we need those people to come in that have the heart and the mind and the energy and the passion for our kids that are on the spectrum to be able to work with them,” she explained.

Earlene Wrice’s grandson was diagnosed with autism a few years ago.

The soon-to-be 14-year-old loves horses and woodworking and is good with numbers but has had an inability to learn.

She says hearing about a program like this could make a difference for her grandson and other children around the Upstate.

“Maybe there would be that key that unlocks the lock off, like I said, he cannot read. Maybe that would help open the pathway,” Wrice said.

The program is offered entirely online, and certified teachers and educators can complete the degree in 12 to 16 months.

