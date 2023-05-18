Coroner identifies victim from Greenwood County crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office announced that one person passed away Wednesday night following a crash in Ninety Six.

Officials said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

According to officials, the driver was traveling west on Highway 34 toward Greenwood when they crossed the median and drove off the road, where they hit a tree and were ejected.

Sadly, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 27-year-old Jordan Canfield of Ninety Six.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Child dies after being hit by car in Easley
6-year-old dies after falling out of backseat of car in Pickens Co.
Publix in Spartanburg evacuated due to bomb threat
Upstate grocery store evacuated due to bomb threat
Deaths of toddler, teen under investigation in Union Co.
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash

Latest News

Autism teachers training
Converse University launching program for teachers
Arson investigation in Anderson County
Officials searching for suspect following alleged arson Anderson Co.
Shooting reported in Pickens County
Shooting reported in Pickens County
Police investigating jewelry store robbery in Greenville
Police investigating jewelry store robbery in Greenville