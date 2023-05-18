Coroner identifies victim from Greenwood County crash

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office announced that one person passed away Wednesday night following a crash in Ninety Six.

Officials said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

According to officials, the driver was traveling west on Highway 34 toward Greenwood when they crossed the median and drove off the road, where they hit a tree and were ejected.

Sadly, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 27-year-old Jordan Canfield of Ninety Six.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.