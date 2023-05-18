Deputies investigating after person reportedly shot in Pickens Co.
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating after a person showed up at the hospital Wednesday with an apparent gunshot wound.
Deputies said they are still investigating to try and determine where the shooting occurred.
This situation is developing as deputies investigate. We will update this story as we learn more.
