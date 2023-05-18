Deputies investigating after person reportedly shot in Pickens Co.

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating after a person showed up at the hospital Wednesday with an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies said they are still investigating to try and determine where the shooting occurred.

This situation is developing as deputies investigate. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Publix in Spartanburg evacuated due to bomb threat
Upstate grocery store evacuated due to bomb threat
Edward Lamar Davidson Sr. and Edward Lamar Davidson Jr.
Father, son arrested after deputies find more than 4 pounds of drugs, guns in home
Double shooting
Two shot in Greenville County

Latest News

Stephanie Dantzler (center) and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda...
Family of 3 killed in deputy-involved crash demands justice, accountability
finish in second place and claim the regional’s lone individual qualifying spot for the NCAA...
Furman’s Lape advances to NCAA championship
Jewelry store robbery in Greenville
Officers investigating following robbery at jewelry store in Greenville
G7 Summit Preview
G7 Summit Preview