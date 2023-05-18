Deputies searching for missing teenager from Maryland possibly in Upstate

Angel Diggs
Angel Diggs(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Angel Diggs, a missing 17-year-old from Maryland.

Deputies said they have reason to believe Diggs could be in South Carolina.

According to deputies, Diggs reportedly ran away in March of this year and was found in Greenwood.

Anyone with information about Diggs is asked to call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office or their local Law Enforcement Agency.

