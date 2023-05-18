District: Upstate principal, assistant principal placed on administrative leave

Qualls and Duncan
Qualls and Duncan(Greenville County Schools)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools District said a principal and assistant principal at one elementary school were both placed on administrative leave.

Damon Qualls is the principal and Stephanie Duncan is the assistant principal at Monaview Elementary School.

The district said both Qualls and Duncan were placed on administrative leave due to a personal matter.

There is no word on what that personal matter is.

This is all the information we have at this time.

MORE NEWS: Suspect running from cops breaks into apartment with small kids

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Axel Garcia
6-year-old dies after falling out of backseat of car in Pickens Co.
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Publix in Spartanburg evacuated due to bomb threat
Upstate grocery store evacuated due to bomb threat
Deaths of toddler, teen under investigation in Union Co.
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash

Latest News

Crews are battling a massive fire in south Charlotte, in the area of SouthPark Mall.
WATCH LIVE: Crews battle massive fire at Charlotte construction site
Derek Coleman (left) and Enrico Mayes were arrested in connection with a road rage shooting on...
ROAD RAGE: 2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle on I-85
Child hit and killed after falling out of car
Child hit and killed after falling out of car
Simpsonville Music Series & Food Truck Rodeo at CCNB Amphitheatre every Thursday through June.
Simpsonville Music Series, Food Truck Rodeo cancelled due to weather