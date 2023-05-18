Driver hospitalized after crashing into downtown Spartanburg building

Driver crashes into building in downtown Spartanburg.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said one driver was hospitalized following a crash in downtown Spartanburg Thursday morning.

According to the department, around 11:32 a.m., two cars crashed at the intersection of Magnolia Street and West Saint John Street. Both drivers stated that they had the green light.

Police said after the drivers collided, one of the cars hit a building located at 101 West Saint John Street. There was slight damage to the building and a broken window.

Thankfully, police said, no one was in this section of the building at the time of the crash.

One driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries while the other driver was not.

