Former Greenville Technical College official accused of embezzling public funds

Jennifer Price
Jennifer Price(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody after allegedly embezzling thousand from public funds while working at Greenville Technical College.

Officials said 52-year-old Jennifer Price, the former Bursar at Greenville Technical College, was charged with one count of embezzlement.

According to officials, Price allegedly embezzled over $10,000 between April 1, 2022, and September 20, 2022. They added that she worked as the Bursar during that period and was in charge of safekeeping and disbursing funds.

Price was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Axel Garcia
6-year-old dies after falling out of backseat of car in Pickens Co.
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Publix in Spartanburg evacuated due to bomb threat
Upstate grocery store evacuated due to bomb threat
Qualls and Duncan
District: Upstate principal, assistant principal placed on administrative leave
Deaths of toddler, teen under investigation in Union Co.

Latest News

Larry Walker (L) and Chris Walker are charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.
Former Polk Co. employee, son charged with child sex crime
Man accused of killing teenager denied bond
Wanted suspect captured after hiding inside a home
Car crashes into building in Spartanburg