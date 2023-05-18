Former Greenville Technical College official accused of embezzling public funds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody after allegedly embezzling thousand from public funds while working at Greenville Technical College.

Officials said 52-year-old Jennifer Price, the former Bursar at Greenville Technical College, was charged with one count of embezzlement.

According to officials, Price allegedly embezzled over $10,000 between April 1, 2022, and September 20, 2022. They added that she worked as the Bursar during that period and was in charge of safekeeping and disbursing funds.

Price was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

