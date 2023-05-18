Former Polk Co. employee, son charged with child sex crime

Larry Walker (L) and Chris Walker are charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.
Larry Walker (L) and Chris Walker are charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.(Polk Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a former county employee and his son are accused of a sexual crime involving a child.

Larry Walker, 60, and Chris Walker, 39, were arrested on Monday. They are each charged with taking indecent liberties with a child. Investigators said due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, they cannot release further details.

Larry Walker served as Polk County’s Director of Solid Waste from January 2015 until this March, when he resigned.

Both suspects were issued a $20,000 bond and had an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

