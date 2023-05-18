Getting Answers: Washington Ave.

Getting Answers: Washington Avenue
By Brookley Cromer
Published: May. 18, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are working to get you answers about your upstate road concerns.

This week, we are looking at Washington Avenue in Greenville.

North Washington starts near White Horse Road and runs to South Washington at West Faris Road, beside Prisma Hospital.

Drivers tell us they’re worried about the conditions and the number of wrecks happening along the two mile stretch of road.

“It’s horrible. You have to swerve in other lanes to dodge the holes,” Jason Moser said.

Avoiding potholes is part of Jason Moser’s daily commute. “I dodge all the holes so I probably look like a mess, you know what I mean?”

Since Moser lives along Washington Avenue, he’s stuck taking this route.

“I got big rims on my car and it takes chunks out of my car all the time, and ain’t nobody willing to replace them or do anything. That’s all on me, Moser said.”

He’s not alone. Other drivers write in with similar concerns.

Charles tells us, “Cracking, potholes, manhole cover issues. Sidewalks and road edges not maintained. This road has been neglected.”

Around 16,000 cars take the busy road everyday.

Another driver, Aaron writes in, “There are numerous potholes, bumps, and rough rail crossings. All this on a major route to Greenville Memorial, a major trauma center.”

From 2017 to 2021,. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports 622 accidents on Washington Avenue.

“You see people have accidents all the time. You see ambulances, fire trucks constantly,” Moser said.

Drivers like Moser want the problems fixed.

“I guess it’s the more important things first, you know,” Moser said, “These roads are horrible. Stay away from Washington Avenue. Anywhere around here during the busy times!”

SCDOT does not have any upcoming projects planned for Washington Avenue.

We will continue following up and working to get answers.

If you’ve got another road in mind,

just click “getting answers,” then “report a road.”

Submit your road and bridge concerns and FOX Carolina will work on getting answers for you.

